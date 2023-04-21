Renfield(렌필드), Air(에어)

For today’s #MovieSpotlight, our film critics Jaosn Bechervaise and Marc Raymond review two of the latest movie releases, ‘Renfield (#렌필드)‘ and ‘Air (#에어)’.

Looking for something spooky to watch?

‘Renfield’ is an American comedy horror film starring Nicolas Cage, Nicolas Hoult and Awkwafina.

Renfield is the famouse character in Bram Stoker's 1897 Gothic horror novel Dracula. There's been various film adaptations over the years including this one!

Are you a shoe collector or a basketball fan?

If so, Ben Affleck’s ‘AIR’ could be for you as it is a biographical film about the origin of the shoe line Air Jordan.

Check out what our critics have to say about these two films.