Dolmen Festival

2023-04-24

Dolmen Festival 


Visitors walk around dolmens, a UNESCO world heritage site in Hwasun, South Jeolla Province on April 24, the 4th day of the Hwasun Dolmen Festival which continues to April 30. 

(Yonhap News)

