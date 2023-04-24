KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 17th-April 24th)
2023-04-24
2023-04-24
Dolmen Festival
Visitors walk around dolmens, a UNESCO world heritage site in Hwasun, South Jeolla Province on April 24, the 4th day of the Hwasun Dolmen Festival which continues to April 30.
(Yonhap News)
2023-04-24
2023-04-21
2023-04-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >