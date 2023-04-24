Kang Huh Dalrim Album Release Concert “Love”





Date: May 5

Venue: Nodeulseom Live House





Singer-songwriter Kang Huh Dalrim will hold a concert to celebrate the release of her 3rd studio album, “LOVE”. The concert will be held at Nodeulseom Live House on May 5. The album, her first release in 12 years, was released on March 21. The concert will feature songs from the album, including “Hug Me,” which created a buzz after BTS’ V recommended the song.