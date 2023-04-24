SHINee to celebrate 15th debut anniversary

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 17th-April 24th)
SHINee will celebrate its 15th debut anniversary with a fan meeting.
The meeting will be held in Seoul on May 27. It’s been over 4.5 years since the group met with their fans in person. The group is currently said to be working on their 8th LP.
In the meantime, Taemin held his own fan concert in Seoul from April 22-23. It was his first move since completing military service.
