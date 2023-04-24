Dream Concert to be held in Japan for first time

ⓒ kepa

Dream Concert, one of the largest K-pop joint concerts in Korea, is going to Japan.

“2023 Dream Concert in Japan” will be held at Saitama Super Arena in Japan on June 18, marking the first time the K-pop festival is being held outside of Korea.

With the sub-title, “Hello, My Friends!,” the event’s lineup currently includes artists such as Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su of JYJ; Dreamcatcher; and Kingdom with more artists to be announced at a later date.