(G)I-DLE to release ‘I Feel’ in May

2023-04-24

K-POP Connection


(G)I-DLE is gearing up for a comeback. The group’s sixth EP “I Feel” will be released on May 15. 

The tracklist has been revealed with the album’s lead track confirmed as “Queencard,” a song written and produced by member Soyeon. 

Other than Soyeon, Minnie and Yuqi have also participated in the production process for the new album. 

