(G)I-DLE to release ‘I Feel’ in May

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 17th-April 24th)
2023-04-24
2023-04-24
(G)I-DLE is gearing up for a comeback. The group’s sixth EP “I Feel” will be released on May 15.
The tracklist has been revealed with the album’s lead track confirmed as “Queencard,” a song written and produced by member Soyeon.
Other than Soyeon, Minnie and Yuqi have also participated in the production process for the new album.
2023-04-24
2023-04-21
2023-04-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >