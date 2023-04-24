Cho Yong-pil to release new single

ⓒ YPC, Universal Music

Cho Yong-pil, a living legend of the Korean pop scene, will release a brand new single album this week.





"Road to 20-Prelude 2" will hit music services April 26, ahead of the release of his 20th full-length album at the end of this year.





Cho is also scheduled to hold a concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium, his first in five years, on May 13.