Ambassador Ahn Ho-young on S. Korea-U.S. Summit

[4K] SEVENTEEN, NCT DOJAEJUNG, IVE, Kep1er, WOODZ, TEMPEST, xikers... | On the way to music bank 230428
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden met on April 26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance.
They announced the Washington Declaration reinforcing the US extended deterrence and establishing a bilateral nuclear consultation group.
The two countries also agreed to continue efforts to alleviate concerns of South Korean businesses over the U.S. CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.
South Korea’s former ambassador to the US, Ahn Ho-young, joined Korea24 to analyze the bilateral summit, and more.
