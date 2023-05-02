Andre Jin Coquillard, rugby Olympian and coach

“When I was younger, I didn't realize why people would become teachers but now I understand. I get more fulfillment now coaching or giving someone advice and seeing them pull something off compared to when I did something good as a player. I feel like I have purspose." It's been a century now that rugby was introduced to South Korea after the sport first reached these shores in 1923. Celebrating the 100th anniversary, a new professional men's rugby team was established, the OK Financial Group OKman (읏맨) Rugby Club. The team is based in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, and among the coaching staff is Andre Jin Coquillard, former national rugby team player and now assistant coach of the OKman Rugby Club. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Andre represented South Korea in the men’s rugby sevens and came back in the studio for Korea 24's Touch Base In Seoul to tell us about his new role as assistant coach and his new team.