2023 Tony An Concert “MY MY”

[4K] SEVENTEEN, NCT DOJAEJUNG, IVE, Kep1er, WOODZ, TEMPEST, xikers... | On the way to music bank 230428
2023-04-28
2023-05-01
Date: June 5-6
Venue: Yonsei University Centennial Concert Hall
Tony An will be holding a solo concert for his fans. “MY MY” will be held at Yonsei University’s Centennial Concert Hall from June 5-6. The concerts will be the singer’s first solo performance in six years since 2017. A total of seven tracks will be performed during the concert along with stories taking fans back in time.
2023-04-28
2023-04-24
2023-04-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >