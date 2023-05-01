Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

2023 Tony An Concert “MY MY”

2023-05-01

K-POP Connection


Date: June 5-6

Venue: Yonsei University Centennial Concert Hall


Tony An will be holding a solo concert for his fans. “MY MY” will be held at Yonsei University’s Centennial Concert Hall from June 5-6. The concerts will be the singer’s first solo performance in six years since 2017. A total of seven tracks will be performed during the concert along with stories taking fans back in time.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >