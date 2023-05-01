Le Sserafim’s new release sets new record

ⓒ SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim’s new studio album, “Unforgiven,” has set a new record for the highest first-day sales by a K-pop girl group.





The album, which was released Monday, sold over 1.02 million copies, surpassing the previous record held by BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink.”





The title track, also called “Unforgiven,” debuted at No. 3 on South Korea’s largest music streaming platform.