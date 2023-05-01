Menu Content

Fifty Fifty charts at No. 41 on Billboard Hot 100

2023-05-01

K-POP Connection

ⓒ ATTRAKT

Rookie girl group Fifty Fifty’s single “Cupid” placed No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 


In it’s sixth week on the chart, the track rose nine spots from 50th place last week. 


The quartet debuted on the chart at No. 100 on March 28, becoming the fastest group to enter the chart after its debut in November. 

