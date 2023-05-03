Menu Content

Suga’s solo album lands at No. 2 on Billboard 200

2023-05-03

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Music

Suga’s solo album, “D-Day,” has landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart. 


With the feat, Suga has tied with his bandmate Jimin, who also reached No. 2 on the chart in April with his solo album, “Face.” It was the highest chart position achieved by a Korean solo artist. 


Meanwhile, the album’s title track “Haegum” entered Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart at No. 58. 

