Teen Top to make comeback in July

Teen Top is set to release new music in July, marking their first full-group comeback in three years.
Their label said the members decided to return in time for their 13th anniversary.
The new album will include a re-recorded version of one of Teen Top’s old hits as chosen by fans. Voting for the song will open via the group’s official social media on May 8.
