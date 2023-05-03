Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Run, Run

2023-05-03

News



Run, Run


A sports day event is under way at Bondong Elementary School in Dongjak district, Seoul on May 3. 

(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >