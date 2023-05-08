2023 Seoul Park Music Festival





Date: June 24-25

Venue: Olympic Park 88 Jandi Madang





The Seoul Park Music Festival will be held from June 24 to 25 at Olympic Park’s 88 Jandi Madang in southern Seoul. This year’s lineup includes 10cm, Sunwoo Jung-a, and Shaun among others for the first day, while Crush, Highlight and more will be gracing the stage for the 2nd day. The concert series kicked off in 2018, with live performances in various genres, attracting about 30,000 people to the festival each year.