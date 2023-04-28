[4K] SEVENTEEN, NCT DOJAEJUNG, IVE, Kep1er, WOODZ, TEMPEST, xikers... | On the way to music bank 230428
2023-04-28
#Artist Search l 2023-05-08
Members: Shin Jae-pyung, Lee Jang-won
Labels: Cavare Sound, Antenna Music
Debut: 2003
Genre: indie rock, indie pop
Biography:
Peppertones is a Korean rock band that was established in 2003 by Shin Jae-pyung and Lee Jang-won. The two met as students while attending university together. Shin plays the guitar and Lee plays the bass while both sing. The band's first EP, “A Preview,” was released in 2004. Their first full-length album was released in 2005.
Discography:
Full length (Studio)
thousand years (2022)
ong way (2018)
High Five (2014)
Beginner’s Luck (2012)
Sounds Good! (2009)
New Standard (2008)
Colorful Express (2005)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Freshman (single, 2023)
FILM LOVE (single, 2021)
Campfire (single, 2016)
2:20 (single, 2014)
Thank You (single, 2013)
Open Run (EP, 2012)
April Funk (single, 2005)
A Preview (EP, 2004)
2023-04-28
2023-04-24
2023-04-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >