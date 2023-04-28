ⓒ AntennaMembers: Shin Jae-pyung, Lee Jang-won

Labels: Cavare Sound, Antenna Music

Debut: 2003

Genre: indie rock, indie pop





Biography:

Peppertones is a Korean rock band that was established in 2003 by Shin Jae-pyung and Lee Jang-won. The two met as students while attending university together. Shin plays the guitar and Lee plays the bass while both sing. The band's first EP, “A Preview,” was released in 2004. Their first full-length album was released in 2005.





Discography:

Full length (Studio)

thousand years (2022)

ong way (2018)

High Five (2014)

Beginner’s Luck (2012)

Sounds Good! (2009)

New Standard (2008)

Colorful Express (2005)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Freshman (single, 2023)

FILM LOVE (single, 2021)

Campfire (single, 2016)

2:20 (single, 2014)

Thank You (single, 2013)

Open Run (EP, 2012)

April Funk (single, 2005)

A Preview (EP, 2004)