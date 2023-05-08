aespa breaks its own pre-order sales record

ⓒ SM Entertainment

aespa has broken its own record for pre-order sales for its brand new album.





SM Entertainment said the group’s 3rd EP, “My World,” which dropped Monday has sold over 1.8 million copies in pre-orders. This has broken the group’s previous record set in July for the group’s 2nd EP “Girls” which sold over 1.61 million copies.





The new EP contains six songs including the lead track, “Spicy” and the pre-released track “Welcome to My World.”