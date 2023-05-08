Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

HYBE’s new artist to debut next week

2023-05-08

K-POP Connection

ⓒ HYBE Labels

HYBE’s new artist, Midnatt, will debut next week.


Not much is known about Midnatt, other than it is part of “Project L,” an artificial intelligence project in collaboration with a local start-up specializing in using AI to replicate human voices. 


Midnatt’s digital single “Masquerade” will be released on May 15 in six different languages. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >