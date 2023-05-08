HYBE’s new artist to debut next week

[4K] SEVENTEEN, NCT DOJAEJUNG, IVE, Kep1er, WOODZ, TEMPEST, xikers... | On the way to music bank 230428
HYBE’s new artist, Midnatt, will debut next week.
Not much is known about Midnatt, other than it is part of “Project L,” an artificial intelligence project in collaboration with a local start-up specializing in using AI to replicate human voices.
Midnatt’s digital single “Masquerade” will be released on May 15 in six different languages.
