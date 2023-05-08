Menu Content

NewJeans sets world record for Spotify streams

2023-05-08

K-POP Connection

ⓒ ADOR

NewJeans has set a Guinness World Record for generating 1 billion streams on Spotify in the shortest time for a K-pop act.

The rookie group achieved the feat in just 219 days, breaking the record previously held by BTS’ Jungkook at 409 days. It did so with six songs -- “Attention,” “Hurt,” “Hype Boy,” “Cookie,” “Ditto” and “OMG.” 

The group surpassed 1.4 billion streams on the platform as of last week.

