Yang Yoseop to hold solo concert

[4K] SEVENTEEN, NCT DOJAEJUNG, IVE, Kep1er, WOODZ, TEMPEST, xikers... | On the way to music bank 230428
2023-04-28
2023-05-08
Highlight’s Yang Yoseop will hold a solo concert next month.
The concerts will be held in Seoul for two days from June 10. It’s been five years since Yang last held a solo concert.
Yang released his first full length solo album, “Chocolate Box,” in 2021, and the upcoming concert will include songs from that album, as well as his previous solo EPs.
2023-04-28
2023-04-24
2023-04-21
