Endemic Declared, Back to Normal

2023-05-11

News



Endemic Declared, Back to Normal 


Office workers enjoy the spring weather at Cheonggye Stream in Seoul on Thursday as the gov't declares COVID-19 an endemic disease, lowering the crisis alert level and ending mandatory isolation for patients effective from June 1. 

(Yonhap News)

