Amit Kumar, Ambassador of India to Korea

2023 is a special year for South Korea and India, celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. After first establishing relations in 1973, the two countries raised their relationship to that of a ‘Strategic Partnership’ in 2010 which developed into a ‘Special Strategic Partnership,’ in 2015.





During that time, bilateral ties have grown in fields of economy and security, but also in socio-cultural exchanges. However, more opportunities lie ahead.





To tell us more about the relationship between South Korea and India, Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar joined our studio. He is a career diplomat and before stepping into the Seoul office last September, he served in several Indian Missions abroad, including Washington DC and Tokyo.