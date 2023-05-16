Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Best Spot

2023-05-16

News



Best Spot 


Tourists at Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung cool off under a pine tree shade as daytime highs top 34°C on Tuesday.

(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >