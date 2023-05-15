Menu Content

Tone & Music Festival 2023

2023-05-15

K-POP Connection


Date: June 3-4

Venue: 88 Garden, Olympic Park


This year’s Tone & Music Festival will be held from June 3 to 4 at Seoul Olympic Park’s 88 Garden. The two-day festival features a spectacular lineup, including Dynamic Duo, Sunmi, Gray, Lee Hi, Wonstein and more for June 3, and Jay Park, Big Naughty, BE’O, Ash Island and more for June 4. 

