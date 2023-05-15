Jungkook 1.1b Spotify streams in record time

[4K] SEVENTEEN, NCT DOJAEJUNG, IVE, Kep1er, WOODZ, TEMPEST, xikers... | On the way to music bank 230428
BTS’s Jungkook has generated 1.1 billion streams on Spotify in record time.
Guinness World Records has recognized the feat, saying Jungkook surpassed 1 billion streams on March 27, and added another 100 million in 44 days.
Jungkook has been setting records with just three solo songs: “Stay Alive, “Left and Right” and “Dreamers.”
