N.Flying to release new song

2023-05-15

K-POP Connection

ⓒ FNC Entertainment

N.Flying will be releasing a new digital single in time for its 8th anniversary.

The new album called “Once in a Blue Moon” will be devoted to fans, and leading the album is the title track “Blue Moon”. 

The track has been pre-released on Saturday and shows the group’s love and affection for fans who have stood by N.FLying for the past eight years. 

