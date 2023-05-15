N.Flying to release new song

[4K] SEVENTEEN, NCT DOJAEJUNG, IVE, Kep1er, WOODZ, TEMPEST, xikers... | On the way to music bank 230428
2023-04-28
2023-05-15
N.Flying will be releasing a new digital single in time for its 8th anniversary.
The new album called “Once in a Blue Moon” will be devoted to fans, and leading the album is the title track “Blue Moon”.
The track has been pre-released on Saturday and shows the group’s love and affection for fans who have stood by N.FLying for the past eight years.
2023-04-28
2023-04-24
2023-04-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >