Larry Sutton, Lotte Giants manager

"Our goal is to win the Korean Series. Our standard is excellence."





The Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization have had a great start to the 2023 season so far.





The Busan-based club currently sit second in the standings, and at one point they managed to go on a 9-game winning streak, the first in 14 years and 9 months.





While it is still early in the season, the Lotte Giants look on course to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2017.





"Our goal is not just to get into the playoffs. We want to bring the championship trophy to Busan," says Larry Sutton, manager of the Lotte Giants.





Former major leaguer Larry Sutton who also played in the KBO in 2005 to 2007 was appointed the manager of the Giants in May 2021.





He joined Korea 24 via video for Touch Base in Seoul. Watch to see what he has to say!