Lee Joo-young, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Cambridge Health Alliance

On April 16th, a teenager livestreamed her death by suicide on social media.





Then on May 5th, Children’s Day, two more teenage girls were stopped by the police from taking their own lives while livestreaming.





In a further troubling detail, it was found that all three cases were linked to an online forum known as the Depression Gallery.





Child and adolescent psychiatrist in Harvard Medical School at Cambridge Health Alliance Dr. Lee Joo-young says that "having depression does not mean that you are weak" and that "mental health professsionals will be there for you every step of the way."





Dr. Lee joined Korea 24 via video to tell us more about teenage depression and rising suicide cases in Korea.