When the Camellia Blooms (8) 사정이 있었겠지

[4K] aespa, LE SSERAFIM, ONEUS, VERIVERY, MIJOO, YOUNITE... | On the way to music bank 230519
2023-05-19
#Drama Lines l 2023-05-22
Lines
동백: 엄마. 나는 엄마 덕분에 진짜 더럽게 못 살았어. 학교 때는 고아라고 왕따, 다 커서는 부모 없이 자란 애라고 다 내가 싫대.
나는 엄마 덕분에 재수 없는 년으로 살았지만,
난 그냥 그러려니 했어. 엄마도 사정이 있었겠지 했지.
Mom. I really lived a wretched life because of you. I was ostracized in school because I was an orphan. Now that I’ve grown they don’t like me because I grew up without parents.
Although I lived an unlucky life thanks to you,
I just let it pass. I thought you must have your own troubles.
Expression of the Week
사정이 있었겠지 (must have your own troubles)
사정 – n. situation; circumstances; the situation or reason for an incident
-겠- - an ending of a word referring to a future event or assumption
Semi-formal/polite – 사정이 있었겠죠
>> This expression is used by a speaker to indicate that they think the other person may have had their own reasons for not fulfilling a promise, making things go wrong, or allowing a negative outcome to happen.
>>In the dialogue, Dong-baek is saying that although she lived a difficult life because of her mom, her mother probably didn’t mean it and must have had her own reasons
