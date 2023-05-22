Menu Content

2023 Sung Si-kyung’s “Wedding Song” Concert

2023-05-22

K-POP Connection


Date: June 2-6

Venue: Yonsei University Open Air Theater


Sung Si-kyung will be holding his spring “Wedding Song” concert at Yonsei University’s Open Air Theater from June 2-6. “Wedding Song” is Sung’s branded concerts held in the spring. The concerts have sold out each run since being held for the first time in 2012. 

