2023 Sung Si-kyung’s “Wedding Song” Concert

[4K] aespa, LE SSERAFIM, ONEUS, VERIVERY, MIJOO, YOUNITE... | On the way to music bank 230519
2023-05-19
2023-05-22
Date: June 2-6
Venue: Yonsei University Open Air Theater
Sung Si-kyung will be holding his spring “Wedding Song” concert at Yonsei University’s Open Air Theater from June 2-6. “Wedding Song” is Sung’s branded concerts held in the spring. The concerts have sold out each run since being held for the first time in 2012.
2023-05-19
2023-05-22
2023-05-19
