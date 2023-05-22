Enhypen comes back with new album

[4K] aespa, LE SSERAFIM, ONEUS, VERIVERY, MIJOO, YOUNITE... | On the way to music bank 230519
Enhypen has made a comeback with a brand new album.
The group’s comeback showcase for “Dark Blood” was held Monday in Seoul. The album is the group’s first release in ten months.
The title track for “Dark Blood” is “Bite Me,” a pop song conveying a message about love and connection. The album consists of five other vampire-themed songs.
