aespa’s 3rd EP sells over 2 million copies

Aespa’s 3rd EP “My World” has sold over 2 million copies, breaking its own previous album sales record.





The album released on May 8 had sold 2.01 million copies as of Sunday. The album received 1.8 million pre orders ahead of its release and sold 1.37 million copies on the first day, the highest first day sales record for a K-pop girl act.





The four members are set to attend the red carpet event for the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.