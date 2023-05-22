aespa’s 3rd EP sells over 2 million copies

[4K] aespa, LE SSERAFIM, ONEUS, VERIVERY, MIJOO, YOUNITE... | On the way to music bank 230519
Aespa’s 3rd EP “My World” has sold over 2 million copies, breaking its own previous album sales record.
The album released on May 8 had sold 2.01 million copies as of Sunday. The album received 1.8 million pre orders ahead of its release and sold 1.37 million copies on the first day, the highest first day sales record for a K-pop girl act.
The four members are set to attend the red carpet event for the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.
