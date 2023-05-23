Danelle Im, S. Korea women's hockey team forward

The South Korean women's national hockey team made history by winning the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship Division I Group B at Suwon Ice Rink in Suwon, south of Seoul, in late April.





This six-nation tournament is the third-highest level of the IIHF women's world championships, below the World Championship and World Championship Division I Group A.





With the win, South Korea grabbed a ticket to the next highest competition, Division I Group A, for 2024. Team Korea has never made it above Division I Group B.





Danelle Im joined Korea 24 via video to tell us more about the win, her ice hockey career and much more!