KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 20th - May 30th)

Enhypen returns to the music scene with their 4th album, “Dark Blood.”

The comeback comes after a 10 month hiatus from the popular boy group. The title track is called “Bite Me.” Despite the dark vampire theme of the track, the song is actually about the love and support they feel from their fans.





Enhypen feels a sense of gratitude from the support system they have from their fandom.

Member Sungooon specifically stated, "We received a lot of love and support from our fans when we met them after the pandemic. We realized that we were closely connected with Engenes. This album shows our gratitude for Engenes through the story of a boy.”

Dark Blood has a total of six tracks: “Fate,” “Bite Me,” “Sacrifice (Eat Me Up),” “Chaconne,” “Bills” and “Karma.” According to the Hanteo Chart, ENHYPEN’s “DARK BLOOD” sold 1,108,337 copies on its first day alone, breaking the group’s previous record of 768,603 copies

with “MANIFESTO:DAY 1.”





