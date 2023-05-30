Rhenz Abando, guard for Anyang KGC

[4K] Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CIX, AB6IX, Dreamcatcher, ZHOUMI , BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230602
#AnyangKGC were crowned champions of the Korean Basketball League (#KBL) this year, after beating the Seoul SK Knights in a thrilling 7-game series in the finals. The achievement added to the team’s impressive displays this year, having won the regular season title as well as the East Asian Super League (EASL) Champions Week in March.
Rhenz Abando joined the Anyang KGC from the Philippines last summer, as part of the expanded "Asian Player Quota" system to include players from the Southeast Asian nation. He became an integral part of the team in just his first season in the league.
#Abando joined Korea 24 via video to tell us more about these incredible achievements and more!
