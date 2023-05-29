2023 Samda Park Night Concerts in Jeju





Date: Every Friday Until June 16

Venue: Samda Park, Yeon-dong, Jeju-si





The 2023 Samda Park Night Concerts are back. Every Friday, concerts will be held at Samda Park in Yeon-dong, Jeju Island until June 16. The concerts have been ongoing since April 28, and the remaining concerts this month will feature artists such as Tei, HYNN, Woody, Kim Ji-hyun and more. The concerts are held from 7:30-9 p.m., while other events at the park will be held from 6-9:30 p.m.