A conversation with Sun Up Sunim from Korea and Manhwa Sunim from Mexico

As Buddha’s Birthday which is a national holiday in Korea fell on a Saturday this year, the following Monday was an alternative holiday. While the celebration comes from a religious background, it is not limited to being enjoyed only by Buddhists and is also considered a cultural festival.

In celebration of this year’s Buddha’s Birthday, two Buddhist monks, Venerable Sun Up Sunim from Korea and Venerable Manhwa Sunim from Mexico joined us for a special interview.

Venerable Sun Up Sunim is the head of the propagation at the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, the largest order in Korea and Manhwa Sunim is a zen monk, born in Mexico and currently practicing Buddhism in several meditation halls (선방) in Korea.

Watch to learn what they have to say about what role Buddhism plays in Korean society today and more!