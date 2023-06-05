La Poem OST Concert “Summer Night’s Lalaland”

[4K] Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CIX, AB6IX, Dreamcatcher, ZHOUMI , BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230602
Date: June 30 - July 23
Venue: Coex Shinhan Card Artium
Crossover group La Poem will hold a concert featuring original soundtracks called “Summer Night’s Lalaland.” The summer concerts will be held from June 30 to July 23 at COEX Shinhan Card Artium and feature new arrangements for original soundtracks from various genres including movies, dramas and musicals. The performances will showcase the fantastic harmony of La Poem’s voice.
