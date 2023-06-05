Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

La Poem OST Concert “Summer Night’s Lalaland”

2023-06-05

K-POP Connection


Date: June 30 - July 23

Venue: Coex Shinhan Card Artium


Crossover group La Poem will hold a concert featuring original soundtracks called “Summer Night’s Lalaland.” The summer concerts will be held from June 30 to July 23 at COEX Shinhan Card Artium and feature new arrangements for original soundtracks from various genres including movies, dramas and musicals. The performances will showcase the fantastic harmony of La Poem’s voice. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >