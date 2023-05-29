Kim Sung-kyu to release 5th solo EP

ⓒ DHtne

Infinite member Kim Sung-kyu will release his fifth solo EP this month.





The new album “2023 S/S Collection” is set to drop on June 28. The EP comes seven months after his last special single “Dear My Fan” was released, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his solo debut.





Meanwhile, Infinite is also gearing up for a comeback. The group will celebrate its 13th anniversary on June 9.