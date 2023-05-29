SHINee to drop 8th studio album

[4K] Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CIX, AB6IX, Dreamcatcher, ZHOUMI , BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230602
2023-06-02
2023-05-29
SHINee will drop its eight studio album “HARD” on June 26.
The new album comprises 10 tracks including the title track “HARD.”
Debuting in 2008, the group is celebrating its 15th debut anniversary this year.
2023-06-02
2023-06-05
2023-06-02
