SHINee to drop 8th studio album

2023-05-29

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SM Entertainment

SHINee will drop its eight studio album “HARD” on June 26. 


The new album comprises 10 tracks including the title track “HARD.” 


Debuting in 2008, the group is celebrating its 15th debut anniversary this year. 

