Stray Kids’ new album becomes most pre-ordered K-pop album

Pre-orders for Stray Kids’ latest album surpassed 5.13 million copies on Thursday, setting another record as the most pre-ordered album in the history of K-pop.





The new album, “★★★★★ 5-STAR” was released Friday, June 2.





The group’s previous albums also saw positive sales figures, since its second full-length album, “Noeasy,” becoming their first million seller in 2021.