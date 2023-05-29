Menu Content

Stray Kids’ new album becomes most pre-ordered K-pop album

2023-05-29

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Pre-orders for Stray Kids’ latest album surpassed 5.13 million copies on Thursday, setting another record as the most pre-ordered album in the history of K-pop. 


The new album, “★★★★★ 5-STAR” was released Friday, June 2. 


The group’s previous albums also saw positive sales figures, since its second full-length album, “Noeasy,” becoming their first million seller in 2021.  

