Stray Kids’ new album becomes most pre-ordered K-pop album

[4K] Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CIX, AB6IX, Dreamcatcher, ZHOUMI , BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230602
2023-06-02
Pre-orders for Stray Kids’ latest album surpassed 5.13 million copies on Thursday, setting another record as the most pre-ordered album in the history of K-pop.
The new album, “★★★★★ 5-STAR” was released Friday, June 2.
The group’s previous albums also saw positive sales figures, since its second full-length album, “Noeasy,” becoming their first million seller in 2021.
