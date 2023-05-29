RM named honorary ambassador of war-remains excavation agency

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS leader RM has been appointed as an honorary ambassador for the defense ministry's war-remains excavation agency.





The ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery Identification (MAKRI) announced the appointment, citing RM’s efforts to address social issues and help improve the country's stature.





MAKRI serves as the ministry's unit and is in charge of recovering and identifying the remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.