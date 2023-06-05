KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 30th – June 5th)

Stray Kids– S-Class [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





Stray Kids have returned with “S-Class” and made it the hottest clip of this week!

The album, titled “5 Star” has already garnered a heated response from the general public selling 4.93 million pre-orders on Tuesday. The title track, “S-CLASS” was birthed through the works of members Bangchan, Changbin, and Han.





The album, consists of a total of twelve tracks. Some of the tracks on the album are are “topline ft rapper Tiger JK, “DLC”, “Get Lit”, and “Youtiful.” The album will also include “Mixtape: Time Out” and a Korean version of their Japanese track, “The Sound.”

Member Changbin mentioned that the comeback took a while because of th consideration from the members in choosing the right track.





The member stated, “It took us around two years to release a studio album after the second one ‘Noeasy,’ because we took a lot of time in choosing the songs that would appeal to Stay and also all of our members.” The record includes genres of all kinds ranging from hop, pop, electronica, and ballad, further proving Stray Kids’ broad musical range.

Member Felix also took part in the lyrics of the tracks, “Super Bowl” and “FNF.”

The group continues to further improve themselves as artists. The recorded number of copies further seals the evidence that Stray Kids are headed in the right direction.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTAJDKj-HcY