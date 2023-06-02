When the Camellia Blooms (10) 천만다행이다

Lines

용식: 이것저것... 아, 이거는요, 그냥 혹시나 하는 차원에서...

This and that… Ah, this is just in case you need it…

동백: 하필이면 또 용식씨한테 다 뽀록이 났네요.

애 아빠에다가 치매 엄마에다가. 뭐 이렇게 난 맨날 걸려...

It had to be you that I get caught. The child’s dad and mom with Alzheimer’s…

Why do I always get caught…

용식: 어휴, 저는요, 일절 신경을 안 써요.

Oh, I really don’t care at all.

동백: 뭘 신경을 안 써요. 속으론 앗 뜨거, 그랬으면서.

속으로는 막 이 지뢰밭에 안 걸린 거 천만다행이다 , 그랬겠죠.

What do you mean you don’t care. You probably said to yourself, “It’s hot!”

You probably thought, “ Thank goodness I didn’t get caught in this minefield.”

용식: 쓸데없는 소리 하실 거면요, 저짝 가서 마늘이나 까요.

If you’re going to speak nonsense, go over there and peel some garlic.





Expression of the Week

천만다행 – A state in which things turn out well due to an unexpected stroke of good luck.





Semi-polite/formal – 천만다행이에요





>> This phrase is used to say that something bad could have happened to the speaker if he/she hadn't been so lucky, and they’re really glad they were able to avoid it.

>>The expression is usually used to express relief.



