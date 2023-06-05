Fromis_9 releases 1st full-length album

[4K] Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CIX, AB6IX, Dreamcatcher, ZHOUMI , BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230602
2023-06-05
Fromis_9 has released its first full-length album this week!
The songs included in their new album, "Unlock My World," is said to capture one's will to show his or her true self to the world without trying to live up to the expectations of others.
The lead track is called “#menow” and the album includes 9 other songs of diverse genres.
2023-06-05
