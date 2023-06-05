Menu Content

Korean
English

J-Hope’s album 5th most-streamed by Korean soloist on Spotify

2023-06-05

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Music

J-Hope’s solo venture “Jack in the Box” has now ascended to 5th most-streamed album by a Korean solo artist on Spotify. 


The album has accumulated an impressive total of 495.5 million streams. 


With this notable achievement, the album has surpassed Jeon Somi’s “XOXO” for the 5th spot. Currently in first place is bandmate Suga’s “D-2” with 750 million streams. 

