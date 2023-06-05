NCT Dream’s new album due out in July

[4K] Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CIX, AB6IX, Dreamcatcher, ZHOUMI , BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230602
2023-06-02
2023-06-05
A brand new album by NCT Dream will be released next month.
The group will first release a single called “Broken Melody” this month ahead of the new album’s release.
The new album will be the seven-piece group’s third LP, and first comeback in seven months after the release of “Candy” in December.
Meanwhile, the group made its debut at Gocheok Sky Dome, one of Korea’s biggest concert venues over the weekend, kicking off a new concert series called “The Dream Show 2: In Your Dream.”
2023-06-02
2023-06-05
2023-06-02
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >