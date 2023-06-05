NCT Dream’s new album due out in July

ⓒ SM Entertainment

A brand new album by NCT Dream will be released next month.

The group will first release a single called “Broken Melody” this month ahead of the new album’s release.

The new album will be the seven-piece group’s third LP, and first comeback in seven months after the release of “Candy” in December.

Meanwhile, the group made its debut at Gocheok Sky Dome, one of Korea’s biggest concert venues over the weekend, kicking off a new concert series called “The Dream Show 2: In Your Dream.”