The Roundup: No Way Out (범죄도시 3), The Quiet Girl (말없는 소녀)

[4K] Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CIX, AB6IX, Dreamcatcher, ZHOUMI , BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230602
Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet join Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to first discuss the latest film release THE ROUNDUP: NO WAY OUT, the 3rd installment of the franchise starring Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee).
The action comedy film directed by Kang Yoon-Sung is currently putting up blockbuster numbers in the first few days of its release.
Jason and Darcy will then review THE QUIET GIRL, Irish director Colm Bairéad’s debut feature film.
Based on an acclaimed novella ‘FOSTER’ from 2010, the film was shot mostly in the Irish language, and was nominated for the Best International Feature Film at this year’s Oscars.
