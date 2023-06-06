First Asian male Queen Elisabeth Competition winner for voice, Kim Tae-han

Over the weekend, a young South Korean baritone made history in Brussels. Kim Tae-han became the first Asian male singer to win the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition for voice, since the voice section was added in 1988.





This competition is regarded as one of the three most coveted contests for classical musicians, along with the International Chopin Piano Competition and the International Tchaikovsky Competition.





Kim, who currently studies at Seoul National University, was the youngest among the 12 finalists, at just 22 years of age, but his extraordinary performance wowed the crowd and the judges to claim this momentous feat.





Kim joined us from Belgium via video call for Touch Base In Seoul to talk more about his win and his career.